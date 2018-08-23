App
Last Updated : Aug 23, 2018 01:24 PM IST | Source: PTI

NGT directs MoEF to submit action plan on management of e-waste

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The National Green Tribunal has directed the Ministry of Environment and Forests (MoEF) to submit an action plan on management of electronic waste within three months.

A bench headed by NGT Chairperson Justice Adarsh Kumar Goel said scientific disposal of e-waste is an important factor for protecting the environment.

"Proper disposal of e-waste is undoubtedly an important issue.... We consider it necessary to direct the MoEF, UP Pollution Control Board and the Central Pollution Control Board to look into the matter and prepare an action plan for enforcement of the rules as well as taking appropriate action against those violating the said rules," the bench said.

The direction came when the NGT was disposing a plea filed by one Shailesh Singh against unauthorised "recycling, collection, dismantling, burning, selling" of e-waste and other solid waste on the road side or riverbanks in violation of E-Waste (Management) Rules, 2016 and Environment (Protection) Act, 1986.

Claiming that burning and selling of e-waste and other solid waste results in groundwater contamination, air pollution and soil acidification, the plea stated that electronic waste accounts for 40 per cent of lead and 70 per cent of all heavy metals found in landfills.

Earlier, the applicant had written to UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and the Uttar Pradesh Pollution Control Board seeking action for adherence to e-waste rules and the Central Pollution Control Board guidelines.
