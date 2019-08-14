NGT directs Delhi chief secretary to look into encroachment on govt land in Haiderpur

The National Green Tribunal on August 14 directed Delhi's chief secretary to look into a plea alleging encroachment on a government land in Haiderpur here.

A bench headed by NGT Chairperson Justice Adarsh Kumar Goel passed the order after noting the submission of the Delhi Development Authority that the area falls under the North Delhi Municipal Corporation.

The corporation, however denied this and filed an affidavit saying that according to the Chief Town Planner, Land and Estate Department and the Revenue Department, encroachment is on the Delhi government's land and not on its land.

Accordingly, encroachment removal action has to be by the land owning agency, DDA, the corporation said.

"In view of the divergent stand taken by the statutory authorities, we direct the Chief Secretary, Delhi to look into the matter and determine the question as to who is to take action for removal of encroachment from the Government land and furnish a report before the next date by e-mail," the bench said.

The tribunal was hearing a plea filed by city resident Satish Kumar alleging that there is encroachment on government land by some private individuals in Haiderpur here.