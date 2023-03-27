 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
New properties worth Rs 1-2 crore drove housing demand in 2022: Report

Moneycontrol News
Mar 27, 2023 / 01:54 PM IST

Online property searches for renting homes grew by 1.5 times in 2022; Bengaluru, Mumbai and Hyderabad took the lead, Housing.com data shows

Searches for new apartments increased by half in 2022 over the previous year and as many as 60 percent of prospective homebuyers were looking to buy residential properties while the remaining 40 percent wanted to take property on rent. For buying, the sweet spot was for apartments below Rs 50 lakh, with the maximum queries in this price bracket, search trends on Housing.com have shown.

Housing.com research also showed that searches for residential properties priced between Rs 1 crore and Rs 2 crore grew 24 per cent annually in 2022. Enquiries for new apartments rose by 52 percent in 2022 over the previous year, while those for resale properties registered a 2 percent year-on-year drop in 2022. Online searches for properties with a 3BHK and above configuration grew 1.4 times in 2022, the Housing.com data showed.

The online real estate services provider analysed visitors' activities on its platform in calendar 2022 which showed that online property search volume for renting homes grew 1.5 times. Bengaluru, Mumbai and Hyderabad took the lion’s share of searches and queries for renting a home in 2022.

In tier 2 cities, Lucknow emerged as the top city for buying a home, followed by Jaipur and Indore. Online property searches for apartments grew at 23 percent year-on-year, and 8 percent for independent homes in 2022. Overall, the report suggests that housing demand in these micro markets will remain strong in 2023.