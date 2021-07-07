New project launches in Pune declined by 30%, inventory levels plunged to 9-year low in June 2021

Representative image of towers under construction in Pune (Source: ShutterStock)

New residential property launches in Pune have declined by 30 percent on account of restrictions imposed following the second wave of the pandemic. The available inventory for sale has also plunged to a nine-year low due to lack of new supply to replace sales, according to the Gera Pune Residential Realty Report that was released on July 7.

Fewer new schemes and units were launched in the first half of 2021. According to the report, H1 2021 saw a fresh supply of 26,611 units which is 26 percent higher than H1 2020. however, sequentially it has come down by around 30 percent compared to H2 of 2020, it said.

Compared to pre-COVID times, this is still half of what it was in December 2019. This clearly suggests a supply squeeze prevailing in the Pune residential real estate space. In fact, comparing the period from January 2020 to June 2021 against the corresponding period, there is a reduction of 39% in new inventory being added to the market, the report said.

Inventory levels plunged to a 9-year low in June 2021. According to the report, the inventory available for sale has also reduced to 59,224 units, a reduction of 21% from 75,421 units a year ago. The total number of ongoing projects has also dropped significantly from a peak of 3,733 projects in Jun 2017 to 2,730 in Jun 2021.

Assessing the percentage inventory available for sale indicates that 79.5 percent of the total inventory has been sold. This means the level of 20.5 percent of the unsold inventory is the lowest level seen in the last decade, the report said.

64 percent surge in new premium segment project launches

As for the new projects launched over a 12-month period since June 2020, the premium segment has seen a whopping 64 percent surge from 13,199 units to 21,634 units. The premium segment typically comprises an average price per square feet of Rs 4,898 to Rs 5,876, the report said.

On the other hand, the budget segment (average price of less than Rs 3,917 per square feet), saw a 34 percent drop in new project launches in the past one year, i.e. since June 2020. The new supply dropped from 23,390 units to 15,469 units.

“The market has been in an ongoing state of consolidation. With the number of new project launches declining, the unsold inventory has plunged to a seven-year low. Going forward, we believe that price rise seen in the past one year will gain further momentum. The surge in residential real estate prices will be due to decline in adequate inventory to meet the growing demand. Whenever demand outstrips supply, prices tend to go up,” Rohit Gera, Managing Director, Gera Developments has said.

“With new project launches at unprecedented lows, the robust demand will face supply-side bottlenecks. This has already propelled a 3.73 percent surge in property prices on an average, over the past 12 months. However, as new project launches firm up, the prices, while maintaining their upward bias, will stabilize in the medium term,” Gera said.

He also said that there was an increase in the cost for developers. “In addition to the supply crunch, there is a tremendous increase in the cost structures for developers. The last 15 months have seen slower construction and project launches and as a result, the overhead costs for developers has increased. More significantly, the cost of several raw materials including the most critical items such as cement and steel has risen by 25-40 percent,” he said.

Sales grow by 7 percent

Against the first half of 2020, there is a clear 7 percent increase in off-take for new homes in the corresponding period of 2021. However, as compared to H2 of 2020, sales have declined by 9 percent.

The strongest growth has been witnessed in the premium segment, in which a robust 54 percent growth is seen, suggesting customers’ demand for more aspirational homes, the report said.

It also noted that the average prices have increased by 3.73 percent across Pune over the past 12 months, as compared to the prices in 2019. The report suggests that in the new phases of existing projects prices have gone up by 3.03% in the last six months.