New Delhi-Mumbai Expressway to reduce travelling time to half by 2023

The 1,320 km long stretch between Mumbai and Delhi will be India's longest expressway, said Gadkari

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Representative Image
Representative Image

Come 2023, the travel time between Delhi and Mumbai will reduce to almost half as the central government plans to complete the flagship Delhi-Mumbai Expressway in the next three years, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari has said.

The work on the expressway has already been started, said the minister, adding that once the work is completed, it will reduce travel time between Delhi and Mumbai from 24 hours to 13 hours.

“We will complete the flagship Delhi-Mumbai Express Highway in the next three years. The work will be done in 51 packages and work has already been started on 18,” the minister was quoted as saying by news agency PTI.

Close

The 1,320 km long stretch between Mumbai and Delhi will be India's longest expressway, said the road transport and highways minister.

related news

The greenfield alignment for the expressway has been selected in a manner to avoid habitation and optimise the cost of land acquisition.

"We have saved about Rs 16,000 crore on land acquisition front alone as land could be acquired at a cost of Rs 80 lakh per hectare for the project," said Gadkari.

The minister further said the expressway will unlock new economic opportunities in hinterland districts of Haryana, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Gujarat.

The expressway will have 43 interchanges at intersections with major national and state highways to provide connectivity to major towns, an official of National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) told The Times of India.

It will save nearly 1.6 hours for those who are driving from Delhi to Jaipur, said the official. Similarly, one would be able to save 3.3 hours to reach Udaipur and six hours to reach Bhopal by taking this expressway, he added.

Giving more details about the expressway, the official said there will be 73 wayside amenities on the stretch. These facilities, which include restaurants, food courts, dormitories, convenience stores, petrol pumps, etc. will be at every 50-km interval so that people can find one after every 40-50 minute drive, he said.

Besides convenience to travellers, the project will be a huge employment opportunity with an estimated generation of 50 lakh man-days work during construction, the official added.

First Published on Jan 28, 2020 02:22 pm

#Current Affairs #India #Real Estate

