New Delhi 9th fastest-growing prime residential market in the world: Report

Mumbai moved up by two places to 28th spot, clocking a 0.8 percent year-on-year rise in prices while Bengaluru slipped five places to 20th place.
New Delhi is now the 9th fastest growing prime residential market in the world with average luxury home prices in areas such as Greater Kailash, Vasant Vihar, Anand Niketan, Defence Colony and Green Park rising by 4.4 percent year-on-year in the third quarter of 2019, according to a new report by Knight Frank.
While Delhi's ranking has moved up by one place to 9th spot, Mumbai is at 28th position, up two places from 30th rank. The country's financial capital clocked a 0.8 percent year-on-year rise in prices.
However, Bengaluru has slipped five places to 20th spot, registering a 2.1 percent year-on-year rise in prices.
Globally, Moscow leads the index this quarter with prime home prices rising by 11.1 percent over the 12 months to September 2019, followed by Frankfurt (10.3 percent) and Taipei (8.9 percent). Seoul was the weakest-performing global city in the year to September, with luxury home prices falling by 12.9 percent, the report said.
A prime residential property is defined as the most desirable and most expensive property in a given location, generally defined as the top 5 percent of each market by value. The Prime Global Cities Index is a valuation-based index tracking the movement in prime residential prices in local currency across 45 cities worldwide.
The change in prime residential prices for all 45 cities averaged 1.1 percent in the year to the third quarter of 2019, down from 3.4 percent in 2018 and 4.2 percent in 2017. Around 76 percent of cities registered static or rising prices over the 12-month period till September 2019, the report said.“While Delhi and Mumbai have moved up in their rankings, luxury home prices have remained stable in both the cities in the past three months. Delhi's prime residential market, which is characterised by its tight supply, had witnessed a growth of 4.4 percent in March 2019 quarter, leading to this performance in the Prime Global City Index. Slowing of global economic growth, along with issues like US-China trade relations, Hong Kong’s political tensions, a US presidential election in 2020 and the Brexit conundrum have influenced luxury buyers’ sentiment. Back in India as well, all the policy initiatives have been focused on boosting the development of affordable and mid-income housing, which has left the luxury property development a game for well-funded and organised firms to play," said Shishir Baijal, Chairman & Managing Director, Knight Frank India.Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.