New Delhi 9th fastest-growing prime residential market in the world: Report

New Delhi is now the 9th fastest growing prime residential market in the world with average luxury home prices in areas such as Greater Kailash, Vasant Vihar, Anand Niketan, Defence Colony and Green Park rising by 4.4 percent year-on-year in the third quarter of 2019, according to a new report by Knight Frank.

While Delhi's ranking has moved up by one place to 9th spot, Mumbai is at 28th position, up two places from 30th rank. The country's financial capital clocked a 0.8 percent year-on-year rise in prices.

However, Bengaluru has slipped five places to 20th spot, registering a 2.1 percent year-on-year rise in prices.

Globally, Moscow leads the index this quarter with prime home prices rising by 11.1 percent over the 12 months to September 2019, followed by Frankfurt (10.3 percent) and Taipei (8.9 percent). Seoul was the weakest-performing global city in the year to September, with luxury home prices falling by 12.9 percent, the report said.

A prime residential property is defined as the most desirable and most expensive property in a given location, generally defined as the top 5 percent of each market by value. The Prime Global Cities Index is a valuation-based index tracking the movement in prime residential prices in local currency across 45 cities worldwide.

The change in prime residential prices for all 45 cities averaged 1.1 percent in the year to the third quarter of 2019, down from 3.4 percent in 2018 and 4.2 percent in 2017. Around 76 percent of cities registered static or rising prices over the 12-month period till September 2019, the report said.