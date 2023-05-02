Air quality monitoring network to track pollution at Gurugram construction sites

With an aim to determine pollution concentrations at construction sites during different on-site construction activities and promote clean construction practices, the United States Agency for International Development (USAID), Signature Global (India) Limited, and the Council on Energy, Environment and Water (CEEW) announced the deployment of an air quality monitoring network in Gurugram.

The network comprises nine air quality monitors and one automatic weather station, and the data from this air quality monitoring network will be provided to project developers and research teams through a dashboard that will capture pollution concentrations during different on-site construction activities, the statement issued by Signature Global and CEEW said on May 2.

The network will also strengthen regulation of pollution activities on construction sites and promote clean construction practices, it added.

The pilot project has been launched under the ‘Cleaner Air and Better Health’ project supported by the USAID.

Moneycontrol News