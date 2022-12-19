 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Net leasing of office space likely to rise 41-49% across 7 cities in 2022

Dec 19, 2022 / 03:01 PM IST

According to JLL India, the demand for warehousing and light manufacturing space in 2022 is estimated to cross 40 million square feet, surpassing the last year's number.

Net leasing of office space is likely to rise by 41-49 per cent across seven major cities this year on a lower base and improved demand post-pandemic, according to JLL India.

Net absorption or leasing of office space stood at 26.2 million square feet in 2021, and it is likely to be in the range of 37-39 million square feet this year across seven cities — Bengaluru, Delhi NCR, Chennai, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Mumbai and Pune.

Nevertheless, the net office leasing will remain lower than the record absorption achieved in 2019 — the pre-COVID year — at 47.9 million square feet.

Real estate consultant JLL India calculates net absorption as the new floor space occupied less floor space vacated. Floor space that is pre-committed is not considered to be absorbed until it is physically occupied.

The net absorption for the first nine months of 2022 (January-September) is at a three-year high of 30.3 million square feet and on track to match the 5-year average (2015-2019) for the full year, it added.

"There is a slight decline in space take-up by tech firms, but manufacturing, healthcare and flex are major movers in 2022 and are also expected to remain big drivers of office demand in 2023," JLL said in a statement.