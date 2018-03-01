App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessReal Estate
| Source: Moneycontrol.com

Negative outlook for residential real estate: India Ratings and Research

Outlook for commercial real estate stable, says report

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

India Ratings and Research (Ind-Ra) continues to maintain a negative outlook for the residential real estate for the financial year 2019, as demand revival for properties is likely to be delayed due to the absence of a meaningful price reduction. On the other hand, the outlook for commercial real estate remains stable on account of continued demand, limited grade A supply and low refinancing risk.

A continued slump in residential unit sales is likely to impair cash flows and further increase debt and inventory levels in the sector. On the other hand, a price reduction despite rising cost of inputs such as steel and cement would lead to a margin squeeze for homebuilders, thereby negatively affecting their cash flows and credit profiles, Ind-Ra says in its report.

Regulatory support helping affordable housing project gain momentum

Affordable housing projects of Ind-Ra-rated companies witnessed a rise in their contribution to the overall sector sales to 20 percent to 40 percent. The uptrend is likely to gain momentum, with bank credit drifting towards the affordable segment. The government of India has awarded infrastructure status to affordable housing and permitted a larger area for the unit size under affordable housing.

However, the progress on the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana has not been impressive, given over 90 percent of the work under the scheme is still pending in most states, the report said.

Stable commercial and retail demand

Ind-Ra expects demand for commercial office space to remain stable during the financial year 2019. The expectation is in view of demand from the banking and financial service sectors in Mumbai and the IT-ITeS and e-commerce sectors in other key cities such as Gurugram, Bengaluru, Chennai and Hyderabad.

Despite the growing e-commerce penetration, demand for retail space is likely to remain robust on account of limited grade-A supply in the cities mentioned above. Attractive yields, driven by stable demand conditions, would translate into ease of financing in this segment. Yields on office, retail and industrial buildings are likely to remain stable across major destinations, the report says.

