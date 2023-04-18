 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Nearly 6,800 acre land acquired for $12.2 billion during 2018-22 for projects: CBRE

PTI
Apr 18, 2023 / 05:16 PM IST

The activity has especially accelerated in the past two years, with nearly 60 percent of the land being acquired from January 2021 onwards.

Nearly 6,800 acres have been acquired by real estate developers and investors for more than USD 12.2 billion during 2018-22 period to construct greenfield realty projects, according to property consultant CBRE India.

The consultant released a report 'Indian Real Estate – Betting on a Capital Future' on Tuesday.

"The land acquisition space has been buzzing with higher interest primarily from developers in the recent past. On a cumulative basis, nearly 6,800 acres of land have been acquired by developers and investors during 2018-22," the report said.

