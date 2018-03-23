Nearly 1000 homebuyers participate in protest led by Anna Hazare

As many as 1000 homebuyers, who have invested in housing projects across Noida and Greater Noida, on Friday protested against the government led by anti-corruption crusader Anna Hazare and demanded for a moratorium on equated monthly installments for the period the houses have been delayed, setting up a fast track court for cases being heard in the Supreme Court among others.

Groups representing homebuyers who have invested in projects by Jaypee, Earth Infratech and Amrapali that have not been delivered even after almost a decade, participated in the protest.

“Some of the demands that we have raised through Anna Hazare are: confiscation of properties of builders, completion of incomplete and delayed projects by the authority, secured creditors status for homebuyers, fast-track courts for cases being heard in Supreme Court, moratorium on EMIs for the period for which the houses have been delayed, a probe into funds collected by builders and details where the funds were utilised, bank loan and interest waiver, delay penalty as per RERA norms,” says homebuyer KK Kaushal.

“We have also said that in the event of the projects not getting completed, both the government and the authority should seize the assets of the builder and get the unit completed on time,” he said.

Hazare has started an indefinite hunger strike to press for his demand to appoint a Lokpal at the Centre, nearly seven years after his anti-corruption movement caught the imagination of millions of Indians and shook the then UPA government. He sat on hunger strike at the iconic Ramlila Maidan, the same venue of his protest in 2011.

Hazare has been pressing for setting up of the Lokpal at the Centre and Lokayuktas in the states, besides implementation of the Swaminathan Commission report, which has suggested ways to address the agrarian distress.