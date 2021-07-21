NCRTC uses micro-tunnelling technique on RRTS's Delhi-Meerut corridor

The National Capital Regional Transport Corporation on Wednesday said it is using 'micro-tunnelling' technique at its under construction Anand Vihar station on the Regional Rapid Transit System's Delhi-Meerut corridor for utility diversion work.

The utility diversion work in this case is an existing 'interceptor sewer line' of the Delhi Jal Board (DJB), it said, adding that the sewer line was infringing the Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTS) corridor at this location.

On the 82 km Delhi-Meerut corridor, there will be 22 RRTS stations, of which four will be in Delhi, including the one at Anand Vihar. The corridor will connect the national capital with Ghaziabad, Modi Nagar and Meerut.

"Micro-tunnelling is a trenchless underground tunnel construction technique generally used for constructing smaller tunnels for utilities diversion such as drainage pipelines, among others, to minimise the public inconvenience caused during the construction," according to the statement by the National Capital Regional Transport Corporation (NCRTC).

"It allows free public movement in the area, therefore mostly adopted in places where footfall is quite high and trenching is not advisable as the extraction of debris causes blocking of passages restricting people movement. It is also very helpful for preserving existing infrastructure from any physical damage or alteration," it added.

Notably, the Anand Vihar RRTS station site is one of the busiest commuter transit hubs surrounded by a metro station serving two metro lines, a railway station and two interstate bus terminals (ISBT) -- one at Delhi side and the other one at Kaushambi, Uttar Pradesh side.

Besides providing a "next-generation mobility solution" in the National Capital Region (NCR), many basic utility infrastructures which are infringing the alignment of the RRTS corridor are being "constructed, upgraded or relocated" by the NCRTC.

"This Delhi Jal Board's sewer interceptor line is one amongst them. Residents of NCR will be benefited from this improved infrastructure for a very long period of time," the statement added.