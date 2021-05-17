NCR-based Migsun Group achieves sales of Rs 80 crore in 21 days
The Group said that of the total sales, 97 units were in the 2 BHK category, 38 units from 3 BHK, and 26 units from the commercial segment.
NCR-based Migsun Group announced that it has sold over 150 units amounting to approximately Rs 80 crore in the period from April 22 till date. These included commercial and residential units located in Greater Noida and Raj Nagar Extension in Ghaziabad, the company said.
The Group has also launched the 'Pay Rs 1 lakh now rest after the lockdown scheme' which is applicable to all its projects.
Last year, the Group saw bookings of over 250 units amounting to a sale of approximately Rs 100 crore after the lockdown was announced until May 14, 2020.
Earlier, the group had announced that it was planning to take up five to seven stuck projects in Greater Noida and invest Rs 4,500 crore in their construction.
"The company is planning to take up five to seven such projects spread across 3 crore sq ft," Yash Miglani, managing director, Migsun Group had told Moneycontrol.
These projects will be developed under the joint venture and development management agreement model, Miglani had said.
The company is executing 16 projects, both residential and commercial, in various parts of Delhi and its suburbs.