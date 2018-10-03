NCLT hears Jaypee homebuyers’ plea to release Rs 750 cr for project construction

The National Company Law Tribunal’s (NCLT) Allahabad bench on October 3 heard a plea filed by the consortium of nine Jaypee homebuyers associations. They sought the release of Rs 750 crore, deposited by Jaiprakash Associates (JAL) with the Supreme Court and later transferred to NCLT, to complete construction of projects.

They also sought direction on the voting arrangement in the committee of creditors’ meetings through a separate plea.

The NCLT said it will look at the request for release of Rs 750 crore in detail. It also issued a notice to the resolution professional (IRP), members of the committee of creditors (CoC) and Jaiprakash Associates (JAL), and directors and promoters of JIL to file their response to this appeal, sources said.

The NCLT maintained a similar stance on the second plea pertaining to the voting arrangement. It said the matter needs detailed consideration while asking members of the CoC to file their response. The next date of hearing has been fixed for October 16, sources said.

“We hope that the NCLT takes a decision quickly on the matter concerning the release of Rs 750 crore so that construction of flats and deliveries can be expedited. This will go a long way in alleviating their pain," homebuyers said in their response.

"In the current voting paradigm, it is difficult to pass any resolution. It will be good if a clear direction is given on how the voting has to proceed. A precedent has been set in the AMR case. What we as homebuyers want is that our vote share should not be diluted and at the same time the process should move quickly. Till the time a clarification is not issued, holding CoC meetings and furthering the process will be worthless,” they said.

Counsel for the insolvency resolution professional Anuj Jain, Sumant Batra said: “the resolution professional will welcome the funds to be released to the company as that would be of great help in accelerating the construction of the flats.”

In the AMR Infrastructure case earlier this week, the NCLT had ruled it will appoint a resolution professional even though half of the homebuyers voted for resolution as against the stipulated requirement of a 66 percent backing.

NCLT noted the objective of the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code is to arrive at a resolution and prevent liquidation.

It was hearing the AMR Infrastructure case involving 906 buyers, including 236 for residential projects. This could have a bearing on other cases such as the Jaypee case and the Amrapali matter as there is still confusion over the voting arrangement of homebuyers in the CoC.

Last month, Jaypee Infratech homebuyers had written to Insolvency and Bankruptcy Board of India (IBBI), Chairperson MS Sahoo highlighting their problem. “We may have a 62 percent say in the committee of creditors, but this voting share does not guarantee that the resolution plan will sail through,” they had said in the letter.

"Even if all the financial creditors and the interested HBs vote in favour of a resolution plan, the resolution plan is bound to fail as it would not receive legally mandated voting percentage of 66 percent," read the homebuyers' letter on the insolvency proceedings of Jaypee Infratech Limited.

Homebuyers pointed out that even in the "best-case scenario", no resolution could be passed with 66 percent votes or rejected with 51 percent. The method of computing voting percentage needs immediate attention, the letter mentioned and pointed out that in the recent elections, over 14,500 homebuyers did not exercise their voting rights.

"We understand based on publicly available information that the resolution professionals have been taking into account, all creditors who abstain from voting in the CoC, for purposes of determining the voting percentage of the creditors. If a similar approach is adopted (and which is likely to happen) in the CIRP of JIL, it is evident that the HBs’ voting share would be significantly diluted," the letter continued.

In August this year, the apex court had said that the insolvency proceedings against Jaypee Infratech will be dealt with by the Allahabad bench of the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT). The court had ordered the reconstitution of the company’s Committee of Creditors in light of recent amendments to the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC) that permit homebuyers to be a part of the resolution process.

The Rs 750 crore that Jaiprakash Associates had deposited with the Supreme Court’s registry were also transferred to the NCLT.

The NCLT had on August 10 last year, admitted IDBI Bank’s plea to initiate insolvency proceedings against the JIL for defaulting on Rs 526-crore loan. While admitting the plea of IDBI Bank, the NCLT had appointed Anuj Jain as IRP to manage the company’s business.