 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessReal Estate

NCLAT dismisses appeal for insolvency by Wave Group

Vandana Ramnani
Jan 05, 2023 / 09:29 PM IST

The Wave Group’s Wave Mega City Centre Private Limited had filed for voluntary bankruptcy proceedings on March 26, 2021, leaving homebuyers in the lurch

Representative image.

The National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) on January 5 dismissed the appeal for insolvency by the Wave Group.

“We do not find any merit in the appeal. The appeal is dismissed. No costs,” the order by Justice Ashok Bhushan, chairperson and Barun Mitra, member, technical said.

“This is a victory for us. The land bank is already with us. The order sends out a message to real estate developers to pay their dues and abide by the norms,” Ritu Maheshwari, CEO, Noida Authority told Moneycontrol.

When contacted, Wave Mega City Centre spokesperson refused to comment.

“The NCLAT order upholding the decision of NCLT and dismissing the petition of Wave Megacity is a welcome decision as it protects the rights of homebuyers and doesn’t let the builder escape the clutches of law. Most importantly, if the petition of Wave would have been admitted then the homebuyers would have been left high and dry because of moratorium under IBC and their decrees before RERA and consumer courts couldn’t have been executed,” said Piyush Singh, Founding Partner of PSP Legal.

Wave Megacity Centre had in March 2021 approached NCLT under Section 10 of the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC). Section 10 of IBC allows a debtor to initiate insolvency resolution process against itself if it has committed any default. The realty firm, in its petition filed in 2021, had claimed that it had to pay an amount of Rs 1,222.64 crore to Noida Authority and it was unable to clear the dues.