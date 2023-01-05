NCLAT dismisses appeal for insolvency by Wave Group

Representative image.

The National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) on January 5 dismissed the appeal for insolvency by the Wave Group.

“We do not find any merit in the appeal. The appeal is dismissed. No costs,” the order by Justice Ashok Bhushan, chairperson and Barun Mitra, member, technical said.

“This is a victory for us. The land bank is already with us. The order sends out a message to real estate developers to pay their dues and abide by the norms,” Ritu Maheshwari, CEO, Noida Authority told Moneycontrol.

When contacted, Wave Mega City Centre spokesperson refused to comment.

“The NCLAT order upholding the decision of NCLT and dismissing the petition of Wave Megacity is a welcome decision as it protects the rights of homebuyers and doesn’t let the builder escape the clutches of law. Most importantly, if the petition of Wave would have been admitted then the homebuyers would have been left high and dry because of moratorium under IBC and their decrees before RERA and consumer courts couldn’t have been executed,” said Piyush Singh, Founding Partner of PSP Legal.

Wave Megacity Centre had in March 2021 approached NCLT under Section 10 of the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC). Section 10 of IBC allows a debtor to initiate insolvency resolution process against itself if it has committed any default. The realty firm, in its petition filed in 2021, had claimed that it had to pay an amount of Rs 1,222.64 crore to Noida Authority and it was unable to clear the dues.

In June last year, NCLT had dismissed Wave Megacity Centre's plea to initiate insolvency proceedings against itself and directed that an inquiry be conducted by a central government agency into the allegations of fund diversion by the real estate firm.

“We have concluded that the application filed under section 10 of Indian Bankruptcy Code 2016 was an attempt on the part of the corporate debtor (Wave Group) to play fraud on thousands of homebuyers, the Noida Authority, and the government authorities. Further great prejudice must have caused if the CIRP was triggered. Therefore we are imposing Rs 1 crore penalty on corporate debtor which shall be deposited in the Prime Minister’s relief fund in the next 15 days,” the NCLT order had said in June 2022.

It had observed “serious allegations against the corporate debtor with regard to siphoning off the money collected from homebuyers. Further, there is evidence produced by homebuyers that the corporate debtor was taking huge amount of cash from them. It is surprising to note that despite receiving the entire amount from homebuyers, the corporate debtor failed to give possession or refund money... In light of the above circumstances, we direct the central government to make necessary investigation into the affairs of corporate debtor.”

The Wave Group’s Wave Mega City Centre Private Limited had filed for voluntary bankruptcy proceedings on March 26, 2021, leaving homebuyers in the lurch.

This was the first time that a realty firm from Noida had approached the NCLT for voluntary insolvency proceedings.

The Wave Group had launched housing and commercial projects in Noida’s sectors 25A and 32 in 2011-12 and had promised delivery starting 2014. The Noida authority in February 2021 cancelled the land allotment to the company for failing to clear Rs 2,700 crore land cost dues.

In March 2021, the authority took possession of 1,08,421.13 square metres of land in Sector 32, allotted to Wave Mega City Centre Private Limited.