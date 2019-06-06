App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessReal Estate
Last Updated :

NCDRC directs Unitech to refund over Rs 53 lakh to 2 home buyers

The Commission also asked the firm to pay Rs 25,000 as litigation cost to the home buyers.

Representative image
The National Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission has asked real estate giant Unitech to refund over Rs 53 lakh to two home buyers for failing to hand over the possession of an apartment.

The apex consumer commission asked the company to refund within three months Rs 53,73,561 and give a compensation of simple interest at 10 per cent per annum to Gurgaon residents Abhishek and Mani Agarwal for a delay of over seven years in handing over the possession of the apartment.

"Refund the entire principal amount of Rs 53,73,561 to the complainants along with compensation in the form of simple interest at 10 per cent per annum with effect from the date of each payment till the date of full refund," Presiding Member of the Commission Justice V K Jain said.

The Commission also asked the firm to pay Rs 25,000 as litigation cost to the home buyers.

The Agarwals had booked a residential apartment with Unitech Reliable Projects Limited in a project namely 'Capella' in Uniworld City, which was to be developed in Greater Noida.

According to the allotment letter, the apartment was to be delivered to them by November 30, 2011.

However, their allotment was shifted to another project, namely, 'Unitech Verve', the possession of which was to be delivered within 15 months, that is, June 29, 2012.

Though the real estate giant assured the home buyers of the possession of the apartment, the Agarwals failed to get their house even after a lapse of more than seven years after which they filed a complaint.
tags #Business #India #Real Estate

