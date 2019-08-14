NCDRC directs Unitech to give possession of plot, interest to home buyer

The National Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission has asked real estate giant Unitech to deliver to a Gurgaon resident a plot in Punjab, along with compensation on the principal amount, for a delay of over six years in handing over the possession.

It asked the company to complete and deliver within three months the possession of a plot in Unitech's 'Uniworld City' project in Mohali, Punjab to Jaswinder Kaur who had booked it in 2009.

The commission directed Unitech to pay Kaur interest at 8 per cent per annum on the principal amount of Rs 85.6 lakh paid by her with effect from July 1, 2013 till the date on which the possession would be delivered.

"The opposite party (Unitech) shall deliver possession of the plot, subject matter of this complaint, complete in all respects to the complainant within three months from today," Presiding member V K Jain said, while directing the company to pay Kaur Rs 25, 000 towards litigation cost.

According to Kaur, she had booked a residential plot with Unitech Limited in a project namely Uniworld City which was to develop in Sector 107 of Mohali in Punjab.

However, her allotment was shifted to another plot in the same project, the possession of which was to be delivered within 18 months, that is, January 27, 2009.