NCDRC asks Orris Infrastructure to comply with refund order issued in Aster Court Premier case

The National Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission (NCDRC) on August 29 asked Orris Infrastructure to comply with the refund order issued by it, in September 2020, in the case relating to the non-completion of 'Orris Aster Court Premier' housing project within the stipulated period.

The case dates back to 2016, when 29 complainants had approached the commission seeking an order for refund of their principal amount along with the compensation over the delay of the housing project, located in Sector 85 of Haryana's Gurgaon.

NCDRC had, in an order issued on September 28, 2020, asked Orris Infrastructure to "refund the entire principal amount received from the Complainants along with compensation in the form of simple interest at 8 percent per annum".

The commission, in its order issued today, asked the company to comply with the order "within three months", failing which proceedings under the Consumer Protection Act will be initiated against them.

The complainants, in their fresh plea, had also sought an additional penalty on the builders apart from the enforcement of the order.

Orris Infrastructure had contested against the complainants' fresh plea by "submitting that the present execution applications have a different memo of parties".

The complaint was initially filed only against the company, but the fresh applications also name its directors, they pointed out, adding this makes it "unsustainable in law since the decree can be executed only as per the decree sheet that is drawn".

NCDRC, while relying on previous orders issued by the higher forums of judiciary, said the commission "cannot go beyond the decree/order dated 28.09.2020" and "the merits of the claim or dispute cannot be considered during execution proceedings".