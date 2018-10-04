NBCC to take up improvement work at Qutub Minar, Red Fort

As part of its initiative to conserve, develop and maintain heritage properties, NBCC will soon take up improvement work that will include illumination and beautification of the Red Fort and Qutub Minar, NBCC’s chairman and managing director Anoop Mittal said.

“After completing the Purana Qila project within four months, we will begin work on Lal Qila and Qutub Minar. We have been entrusted the task of illuminating the monuments and developing the entire area,” Mittal said.

NBCC had earlier adopted the Purana Qila under Ministry of Tourism's Adopt a Heritage scheme and in collaboration with ASI had worked out a comprehensive plan to restore the Old Fort.

Elaborating on the amount spent on the Purana Qila project, Mittal said, “Approximately Rs 30 crore to Rs 32 crore have been spent on the heritage project – 50 percent by NBCC and 50 percent by ASI — and we will maintain it for the next two years as part of our adoption agreement.”

The execution of the project was implemented in three phases, Mittal said.

Central public sector undertaking NBCC (India) Limited had contributed about Rs 15 crore as part of their Corporate Social Responsibility initiative.

Purana Qila is a major tourist attractions in the national capital and combined with the Delhi Zoological Park, a large number of visitors throng to visit the historical vestiges, which date back to around 3,000 years back.

The refurbishment work undertaken by NBCC included restoration of the moat to the west and northwest of the fort, illumination, landscaping the area, development of a central antiquity museum, upgradation and repairs of existing pathway, installation of publication counter, installation of publication counter, introducing e-ticketing system with turnstile arrangement, conservation of excavated remains, development of garden, parking facility and souvenir shop for the benefit of visitors.

Earlier in the year, the contract won by the Dalmia Bharat Group under the Adopt A Heritage Scheme to maintain the historical Red Fort had raised a storm.

Adopt a Heritage: Apni Dharohar, Apni Pehchaan is a collaborative effort between the Ministry of Tourism, Ministry of Culture and Archaeological Survey of India (ASI), and State/UTs governments. It aims to involve public sector companies, private sector companies and corporate citizens/individuals to take up the responsibility for making our heritage and tourism more sustainable through development, operation and maintenance of world-class tourist infrastructure and amenities at ASI/ State heritage sites and other important tourist sites in India.

They would become Monument Mitras through the concept of Vision Bidding. This would be part of their CSR activities. The project primarily focusses on providing basic amenities that includes cleanliness, public conveniences, drinking water, ease of access for differently abled and senior citizens, standardized signage, illumination and advanced amenities such as surveillance system, night viewing facilities, tourism facilitation center and an enhanced tourism experience that will result in more tourist footfalls, both domestic and foreign.

