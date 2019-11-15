NBCC signs MoU with Andhra government; to assist in monetising vacant land parcels

The government's construction arm NBCC has signed an MoU with the Andhra Pradesh government under which it is expected to assist the state government in monetising its vacant land parcels, the company informed BSE on November 15.

Under this MoU, the government of Andhra Pradesh has taken on board NBCC as Project Management Consultant for monetisation of their vacant land parcels across the state and also implementing the government of Andhra Pradesh Flagship Programmes, including infrastructure works across the state utilising the funds generated out of commercial exploitation of land.

On November 14, NBCC also informed the stock exchange that the value of the work to be undertaken in completing stuck projects of Amrapali Group has been estimated at Rs 8361 crore.

"This is in continuation to our previous letters dated September 14, 2018, October 4, 2018 and July 24, 2019, on the Amrapali works wherein it was informed that the Hon'ble Supreme Court of India has appointed NBCC to develop these projects and fixed the project management fees at 8 percent. The value of the work has been estimated at Rs 8,361 crore and the same has also been informed to Hon'ble Supreme Court and execution of the work is in progress under the guidance of learned court receiver R Venkataramani, senior advocate," it said.

NBCC on November 14 recorded a consolidated net loss of Rs 90.91 crore for the second quarter ended September 30, 2019. NBCC has reported a net profit Rs 79.51 crore recorded during the same quarter last fiscal.