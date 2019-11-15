App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessReal Estate
Last Updated :

NBCC signs MoU with Andhra government; to assist in monetising vacant land parcels

NBCC to help Andhra Pradesh govt in execution of the state's flagship programmes.

The government's construction arm NBCC has signed an MoU with the Andhra Pradesh government under which it is expected to assist the state government in monetising its vacant land parcels, the company informed BSE on November 15.

Under this MoU, the government of Andhra Pradesh has taken on board NBCC as Project Management Consultant for monetisation of their vacant land parcels across the state and also implementing the government of Andhra Pradesh Flagship Programmes, including infrastructure works across the state utilising the funds generated out of commercial exploitation of land.

On November 14, NBCC also informed the stock exchange that the value of the work to be undertaken in completing stuck projects of Amrapali Group has been estimated at Rs 8361 crore.

"This is in continuation to our previous letters dated September 14, 2018, October 4, 2018 and July 24, 2019, on the Amrapali works wherein it was informed that the Hon'ble Supreme Court of India has appointed NBCC to develop these projects and fixed the project management fees at 8 percent. The value of the work has been estimated at Rs 8,361 crore and the same has also been informed to Hon'ble Supreme Court and execution of the work is in progress under the guidance of learned court receiver R Venkataramani, senior advocate," it said.

NBCC on November 14 recorded a consolidated net loss of Rs 90.91 crore for the second quarter ended September 30, 2019. NBCC has reported a net profit Rs 79.51 crore recorded during the same quarter last fiscal.

The total income for the quarter under review stood at Rs 1720.46 crore as compared to the total income of Rs 2162.46 crore recorded in the same quarter last year.

First Published on Nov 15, 2019 01:06 pm

tags #Andhra Pradesh #BSE #NBCC #Real Estate

