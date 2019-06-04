App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessReal Estate
Last Updated : | Source: PTI

NBCC eyes 33% revenue growth in FY'20 at Rs 9,500 crore

The MoU was signed by Housing and Urban Affairs Secretary Durga Shanker Mishra and NBCC's CMD Shiv Das Meena.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
State-owned construction firm NBCC on June 4 said it is targeting 33 percent rise in standalone sales turnover at Rs 9,500 crore during the current financial year.

NBCC (India), a Navratna CPSE under the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs, has signed an initial agreement for 2019-20 with its administrative ministry.

The signed MoU outlines performance targets for the company based on various financial parameters, dynamic parameters, sector specific and enterprise specific parameters.

"Sales turnover of the company has been fixed at Rs 9,500 crore and operating profit has been targeted at 5 percent of revenue from operations (net). Profit after tax has been targeted as 27 percent of average net worth," the company said in a statement.

During 2018-19, NBCC registered a turnover of Rs 7,141.60 crore (21.63 percent growth over previous year) and net profit of Rs 384.11 crore (an increase of 15.14 percent over previous year).

The MoU has laid specific emphasis on achieving set parameters with respect to completion of projects above Rs 150 crore without time overrun.
First Published on Jun 4, 2019 01:55 pm

tags #India #NBCC #Real Estate

