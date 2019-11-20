App
Last Updated : | Source: Moneycontrol.com

NBCC bags Rs 500-cr order to develop National Museum of Natural History

The museum will come up in New Delhi.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
The government’s construction arm NBCC (India) Limited has bagged a Rs 500-crore project to develop a National Museum of Natural History in Delhi, the company has said in a regulatory filing.

“This is to inform that NBCC (India) Limited has been entrusted by ministry of environment, forest and Climate, government of India to provide principle project consultancy and executing agency for the development of the National Museum of Natural History at Bhairon Marg, New Delhi,” it said.

The project will cost approximately Rs 500 crore, it said.

In another regulatory filing, the company informed the BSE that the IRP of Jaypee Infratech had invited it to submit a resolution plan.

“Pursuant to the directions of Hon'ble Supreme Court order dated November 06, 2019 passed in the matter of Jaiprakash Associates Ltd & Anr Vs. IDBI Bank Ltd & Anr, the Interim Resolution Professional of JIL has invited Resolution Plan from NBCC.

“It is hereby informed that NBCC has submitted the Resolution Plan for Jaypee Infratech Limited (JIL) on November 17, 2019 with respect to the Corporate Insolvency Resolution Process of JIL,” it said.

First Published on Nov 19, 2019 08:26 pm

tags #BSE #India #JIL #NBCC #Real Estate

