NBCC appoints VNIT Nagpur as consultant for 30 months to monitor construction quality of 20 Amrapali projects

NBCC is the project management consultant for the Amrapali projects and is responsible for the quality and timely completion of work (Representative picture)

The government’s construction arm – National Building Construction Corporation (NBCC) has appointed VNIT Nagpur as a consultant for 30 months to monitor construction quality for 20 Amrapali projects and NIT Jalandhar for 36 months for two projects for third party quality monitoring, sources said.

NBCC has been tasked with executing the complete construction of more than 22 incomplete Amrapali housing projects with an estimated investment of over Rs. 8,000 crore under the supervision of a court-appointed committee.

VNIT Nagpur has been tasked with conducting quality checks of various projects consisting of 37,258 units. Also, NIT Jalandhar has been tasked with conducting quality checks of two projects comprising of 1856 units, sources told Moneycontrol.

Jamia Milia Islamia had been tasked with carrying out preliminary inspection of all the incomplete Amrapali projects, work on which is currently being undertaken by NBCC. It had submitted its findings when NBCC took over and it has incorporated the remedial measures suggested by Jamia for the Amrapali projects currently under construction in Noida and Greater Noida have been incorporated, they said.

As for projects whose structures had been completed by Amrapali and finishing work was undertaken by NBCC, a third-party structural consultant is said to be appointed soon. NBCC would be appointing a third-party consultant soon to undertake a structural safety audit for the completed projects Sapphire 1 & 2, Zodiac, Princely Estate, Platinum and Titanium, and Silicon City soon, sources said.

NBCC has completed around 2000 flats in these projects utilizing the amount received from Supreme Court/ Court Receiver and SBICAP Ventures, the manager for the government's Rs. 25,000-crore stressed-asset fund. SBICAP is disbursing the fund as per the monthly requirement of NBCC and already disbursed around Rs.150 crore for the six stuck projects by the erstwhile Amrapali Group located in Noida and Greater Noida up to January 2022.

Apart from this, the process for funding of balance projects of Rs 1500 crore from seven banks namely Bank of Baroda, Indian Bank, Punjab National Bank, State Bank of India, UCO Bank, Bank of India, and Punjab and Sindh Bank is in advance stages.

NBCC is expected to complete another 500 units of the said project by Holi, sources said.

The bench is headed by Justice U.U. Lalit and comprising of Justice Bela M. Trivedi noted on February 21 that many homebuyers have issues with the quality of work done by contractors and also with projects completed under the supervision of the NBCC and asked the court-appointed receiver, senior advocate R. Venkataramani and NBCC to look into the matter.

Senior advocate Siddhartha Dave, representing NBCC, informed the top court that his client has appointed two external agencies - VNIT Nagpur and NIT Jalandhar - to examine the quality issues. He assured that the construction undertaken by the NBCC in Amrapali housing projects is of good quality.

Dave assured the court that construction work undertaken by NBCC shall be of good quality and there won’t be any compromises at any juncture.

The court had in 2019 asked the government’s construction arm to finish and deliver 38,159 flats by the erstwhile Amrapali Group by 2024 after several homebuyers sought its intervention, complaining about years of delay in handing over their homes.

The SC on October 13, 2020, had permitted the court receiver to incorporate a special purpose vehicle (SPV) to enable the flow of funds from SBICAP for the completion of unfinished projects. SBICAP has agreed to fund Rs 650 crore for around 7,000 stuck units.

For this, the company Amrapali Stalled Projects Investments Reconstruction Establishment (ASPIRE) has been floated. It consists of a court receiver, a forensic auditor, and a chartered accountant. It is a not-for-profit company under Section 8 of Companies Act, 2013 to undertake the fund flow in the erstwhile Amrapali Projects.