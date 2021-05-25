COVID-19 second wave | Naredco's UP chapter seeks suspension of IBC provisions for a year

The coronavirus pandemic has brought life to a near standstill in most parts of the world. Daily routines have halted as countries take drastic measures to check the spread of COVID-19. India, home to a fifth of the world population, is under lockdown for nearly two weeks now. The government is considering a calibrated exit from the 21-day shutdown imposed on March 25. Lives remain locked at homes, and politics and world matters take a back seat as nations grapple with an invisible enemy. Here is a closer look at neighbourhoods held hostage by the deadly virus.

Naredco's Uttar Pradesh chapter has sought suspension of the insolvency law provision by a year from the government on account of the ‘acute liquidity crunch’ being faced by the real estate sector following the second wave of COVID-19.

In a letter to Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, it said that considering the “extraordinary circumstances” “applicability of Section 7, Section 9 and Section 10 of the IBC” should be suspended for a further period of one year.

The letter said that construction may suffer for the next 6-8 months at least, and even after that, it will take time to restore the material supply chain, re-mobilisation of manpower and machines.

“The disruption of construction has also brought the developers into a situation of serious liquidity crisis as the collections have been completely collapsed and the Banks and Financial Institutions are not releasing funds against flats sold under their home financing arrangement. Further, no fresh booking is taking place due to the uncertainties and the sufferings due to the pandemic,” it says.

“To protect the real estate and other sectors which are reeling under acute liquidity crunch due to many external circumstances for last few years, and now COVID 19 outbreak, the Ministry of Finance & Corporate Affairs may please intervene and once again introduce special measures to protect corporate entities that have witnessed a sudden halt in operations and consequently defaulted on their repayment obligations, from being dragged into insolvency by suspension of the applicability of Section 7, Section 9 and Section 10 for a period of one year,” the letter written by the Naredco UP Chapter chairman RK Arora to the finance minister said.

In the letter, Arora pointed out that the new sales and collections from old sales have been badly hit, leading to a severe liquidity crunch in the industry.

The letter mentions that a similar relief was provided by the government during the first wave of COVID-19.

"Ministries of Finance and Corporate Affairs may please intervene and once again introduce special measures to protect corporate entities that have witnessed a sudden halt in operations and consequently defaulted on their repayment obligations, from being dragged into insolvency by suspension of the applicability of Section 7, Section 9 and Section 10 for a period of one year," it said.

The second wave is "far more fatal and derailed the recovery process completely,” the letter said.