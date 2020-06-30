Naredco urges Maharashtra government to expedite clearance of projects around flamingo sanctuary

A developers body has urged the Maharashtra government to expedite the clearance for eco-sensitive zones to allow construction activity to take place around the flamingo sanctuary.

This is to allow developers for construction around the flamingo sanctuary considering eco-sensitive boundary, as per the draft notification; and without insisting on the standard buffer zone of 10 km, Naredco said in a statement.

The 10 km area earmarked covers large parts of Thane, Navi Mumbai and Mumbai. More than 5000 projects are impacted due to delay in issuing of final notification.

In a letter to Manu Kumar Srivastava, additional chief secretary (Forests) - Revenue and Forest Department, Government of Maharashtra, NAREDCO, said the pending final notification has adversely impacted the development in major parts of Mumbai, Thane and Navi Mumbai.

The state government is yet to share the proposal with the Centre for the final notification, for Thane creek flamingo sanctuary, along with two other sanctuaries (Deolgaon Rehekuri sanctuary and the Malvan marine sanctuary).

The delay in clearance has affected the construction around the area, and for the real estate sector, which is already going through a tough time with shortage of labour coupled with liquidity crunch, such issues are further hindering the sectors development, said National Real Estate Development Council (NAREDCO), an apex body, formed under the aegis of Ministry of Housing & Urban Affairs.

“The ongoing shortage of labour, combined with the collective delay in completion, has become a major challenge for developers. This clubbed with liquidity crunch and rising price of raw materials will make it difficult for developers to stay afloat till the Covid 19 pandemic passes. We urge the government to work towards clearing this impediment at the earliest,” said Rajan Bandelkar, president, NAREDCO Maharashtra.

The revised proposal is with the state government, which has to be forwarded to MoEF&CC after taking approval of Chief Minister of State of Maharashtra.

“NAREDCO requests that the process of approval be expedited. The Eco-Sensitive Zones (ESZ) now proposed is much lesser than the 10 km area, and consequently will clear projects for construction activity,” Naredco said.

NAREDCO also, recently met MoEF Expert Committee members to discuss long-pending MOEF issues for fast-tracking and framing model conditions for housing and construction projects requiring prior environmental clearance.

