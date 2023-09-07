NAREDCO Maharashtra to launch Rs 50 crore fund to support start-ups and innovation in real estate sector

The real estate developers have initially committed a corpus of Rs 50 crore which will be further scaled as per the response to the fund, NAREDCO said in a statement.

National Real Estate Development Council (NAREDCO) Maharashtra - an apex body of real estate developers on September 7 said that it will roll out Rs 50 crore RealTech Fund (RTF) at their annual event 'The Real Estate Forum 2023' in order to accelerate real estate growth.

The fund promises to propel and accelerate the growth of the real estate industry in India through innovation and technology and will also support start-ups in the real estate sector.

This real estate forum will discuss various issues such as government policies, private equity funding, real estate financing, navigating commercial and retail growth, future of redevelopment among others.

"The Second Edition of the NAREDCO Maharashtra Real Estate Forum 2023 promises to be an insightful and influential gathering that will shape the future of Maharashtra's real estate sector. With a lineup of esteemed dignitaries and industry experts, the event is set to foster growth, innovation, and collaboration in this dynamic field," said Sandeep Runwal,

President of NAREDCO-Maharashtra and Managing Director of Runwal Group.

Meanwhile, the event is expected to be innagurated by Maharashtra Housing Minister Atul Save and senior government officers will also be present for the event and share insights into the state's real estate development.

Among them will be IAS Valsa Nair, Additional Chief Secretary, Housing Department, IAS Sanjay Mukherjee, Metropolitan Commissioner, Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) and IAS Praveen Darade, Principal Secretary of Environment Department.