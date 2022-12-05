 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessReal Estate

Mumbai’s housing affordability likely to slip in 2023; Kolkata to remain most reasonable: JLL

Moneycontrol News
Dec 05, 2022 / 12:24 PM IST

JLL Home Purchase Affordability Index said that Kolkata, Hyderabad, and Pune remain the most affordable residential markets in the country

Interest rates

With interest rates rising and inflationary pressures building, house affordability is likely to erode further in 2023. Mumbai's affordability is expected to slip while Kolkata will remain the most affordable, according to the Home Purchase Affordability Index (HPAI) 2022 by JLL.

Mumbai has been the fastest-moving city in terms of its HPAI score improvement and became an affordable market with its threshold hitting 100. It is likely to slip below the threshold value of an affordable market but only slightly and remain much above its HPAI low of 43 in 2013. It is expected to hit a score of 92 in 2023.

Delhi-NCR had an HPA score of 65 in 2013 and will be at 121 in 2023; Bengaluru was at 90 in 2013 and is expected to maintain an HPAI score of 167 in 2023. Kolkata was at 87 in 2013 and is likely to be at 192 in 2023.

Affordability was at its lowest for all cities in 2013, with Mumbai being the most unaffordable with the average household income being enough to just qualify for a home loan to purchase less than half the size of a 1,000 square foot (sq ft) apartment. JLL Research’s analysis reveals that between 2013 and 2021, affordability increased consistently across all cities and hit peak values, marking the best time for home purchases.

HPAI signifies whether a household earning an average annual income (at an overall city level) is eligible for a housing loan on a property in the city, at the prevailing market price. It has derived this index, through a combination of variables which include home loan interest rates, average household income and price of the residential apartment.

The interplay between property price, income and home loan interest rates influences the ability of a household to afford a home purchase. The cost of the property is further determined by the per sq ft price prevailing in the city and the average area of the apartment. It should be noted that a reduction in house size may bring in affordability, without decrease in per sq ft pricing. However, this reduction in the size of the apartment may be a compromise on the buyer’s side. The saleable area of the house has been kept at  1,000 sq ft for a four-member household.