you are here: HomeNewsBusinessReal Estate
Last Updated : | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Mumbaikars! Brace for more traffic jams as BMC plans to rebuild 14 bridges in the city

Although no concrete timeframe was given for completion of work, it might take up to two years

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has decided to reconstruct 14 damaged bridges – a move that will trigger massive traffic congestion across Mumbai in the days to come.

As per a Times of India report, the municipal body recently conducted a civic audit of 296 bridges. The audit report revealed that 18 bridges were beyond repair. The structures were marked for demolition and reconstruction.

Of the 18 bridges, 14 comes under the responsibility of the BMC while four others were under Railways, MMRDA and private layouts. It includes six foot over-bridges (FOBs) and eight road bridges.

The FOBs are at MK Road south and north bridges leading to Chandanwadi; Gurunanak Nagar, Mulund Colony; Sant Muktabai, Ghatkopar; Kannamwar Nagar, Vikhroli; and Yellow Gate, Masjid.

The road bridges marked beyond repair are at Renaissance Hotel, Powai; Akurli Road, Kandivli, Vaibhav CHS, Borivali; Wallabhat Nullah, Goregaon (E); Hari Masjid Nullah, Kurla; SVP Road, Kandivli; Gandhi Nagar, Malad; and Vithal Mandir, Kandivli.

The municipal body is looking to start work on all 14 FOBs and road bridges on priority basis. Although no concrete time-frame was given for completion of work, it might take up to two years, officials told the publication.

The audit report also suggested that 61 bridges needed major repairs and 107 bridges required minor repair works.

The BMC had undertaken an audit of bridges in the city following the 2016 Mahad bridge collapse on the Savitri river. It took around a year and Rs 2 crore to conduct the audit.

On July 3 this year, two pedestrians lost their lives when the Gokhale bridge collapsed over rail tracks in Andheri.

On July 23, the Delisle Bridge in Lower Parel was closed for repair which has caused traffic chaos in the area.
First Published on Oct 10, 2018 04:10 pm

tags #India #Maharashtra #mumbai #Real Estate

