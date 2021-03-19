Mumbai Rising: Real estate company Birla Estates’ public art initiative to give Worli an artistic lift

Birla Estates, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Century Textiles and Industries, has taken up the responsibility of beautification of the expanses around Dr Annie Besant Road and Pandurang Budhkar Marg in Worli as a public art initiative.

The theme of the initiative is Mumbai Rising. The idea is to depict the city's growth from seven separate islands to one of the world’s largest cities charted through the lens of architectural landmarks that have come and gone, as well as those that still stand or are just taking shape, the company said.

Birla Estates will be beautifying and turning the walls of Pandurang Budhkar Marg into canvases to paint 10 different stories capturing the nuances of Mumbai city tying everything back to the core theme of Mumbai Rising. In addition to this, Birla Estates has also taken up the responsibility to refurbish pavements and enhance the area on both Dr Annie Besant Road and Pandurang Budhkar Marg with planters and build a cleaner and greener habitat.

​“Mumbai Rising is a public art initiative in line with our credo of maintaining the heritage of our city while creating an interactive ecosystem, which ties back to our vision of being consumer-centric and delivering high-quality spaces at the back of our ideology of LifeDesigned. It is an honour to be able to partake in changing the landscape of Worli for the betterment of the locale,” said KT Jithendran, CEO, Birla Estates.

To bring alive the whole beautification project through a public art initiative, Birla Estates onboarded the Floating Canvas Company, an art and design-based startup with a team of some very renowned artists like Mayur Mengle, Osheen Siva, Tanya Eden, and the Aravani Art Project: a collective of diverse women artists who identify across the spectrum as transgender- women, gender-fluid women, and cis-gender women, worked their magic on Pandurang Budhkar Marg (PB Marg) to transform the place around the theme Mumbai Rising.