Mumbai reports over 8.6k property registrations in January, down 7% from December 2022

Moneycontrol News
Jan 31, 2023 / 02:52 PM IST

According to the data, January 2023 is the second-best January month in the last 10 years following January 2021.

Mumbai city and suburbs reported 8,694 registrations of property in January 2023, which is more than 7 percent less than December 2022, according to data from the Maharashtra government’s Department of Registrations and Stamps (IGR).

Further, the daily average property registration stood at 280 registrations in January 2023, making it the second-best January month in the last 10 years after January 2021. January 2021 had the benefit of the stamp duty cut, which led to the highest average daily sale of 336 units for that month.

Of the total properties registered, 84 percent were residential while 16 percent were non-residential properties. As January 2023, recorded over 8,694 property registrations, the government collected over Rs 658 crore in 2023, said Knight Frank India, a real estate consultancy firm.

January 2023 recorded a revenue collection of RS 658 crore amounting to the daily average revenue collection in that month crossing Rs 20 crore for the first time. It recorded a 38 percent YoY rise in revenue collection in 2023, making it the best performing January month in the last 10 years.