 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
Moneycontrol
HomeNewsBusinessReal Estate

Mumbai reports 11.53 percent YoY drop in property registrations in Q4, but sees by 28 percent MoM growth

Mehul R Thakkar
Mar 31, 2023 / 03:51 PM IST

While rising mortgage rates impacted affordability, property sales remained buoyant due to robust consumer sentiment, resulting in a revenue collection of Rs 1,143 crore in March.

Property deals in the month of March resulted in a revenue collection of Rs 1,143 crore, the data showed. (Photo credits: Mehul R Thakkar)

Mumbai city and suburbs reported an 11.53 percent year-on-year (YoY) drop in property registrations in the last quarter of FY22-23 compared to FY21-22. However, registrations increased 28 percent month-on-month (MoM) to 12,421 in March from 9,684 in February 2023, according to data shared by the Maharashtra Department of Registrations and Stamps (IGR).

Property deals in the month of March resulted in a revenue collection of Rs 1,143 crore, the data showed.

Between January and March 2022, over 35,260 properties were registered in Mumbai, which went down to 31,193 during the same period in 2023. In March 2022, 16,726 deals were registered compared to 12,421 in March 2023, a drop of about 25 percent.

Also read: Mumbai witnesses surge in property registrations with 9,268 recorded in February 2023

Of the total properties registered between January-March 2023, 84 percent were residential while 16 percent were non-residential. In March, home-buying patterns shifted, with flats priced Rs 2.5 crore and below accounting for 82 percent of the registrations, compared to 87 percent in February 2023.