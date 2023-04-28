Mumbai's April property registrations down 16% on year, 25% on month: Govt data

Mumbai city and suburbs reported a 16 percent year-on-year (YoY) and 25 percent month-on-month drop in property registrations in April 2023 over April 2022 and March 2023, respectively. However, the Maharashtra government collected Rs 840 crore revenue from registrations of property, the highest in the last 10 years, according to data shared by the state’s Office of Registrations and Stamps (IGR).

Of the total properties registered, 83 percent were residential and 17 percent non-residential. The growth in revenue was on account of an increase in stamp duty and a surge in higher-value property transactions, according to Knight Frank India, the real estate consultancy firm that collated the IGR data.

Why was there a dip in property registrations?

The daily average property registration in April 2023 was 352 units, making it the second-best April after April 2022. Total registrations, however, dipped in April 2023.

Mehul R Thakkar