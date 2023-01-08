 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessReal Estate

Mumbai Real Estate: Never pay for a view because it won't last

Vishal Bhargava
Jan 08, 2023 / 10:08 AM IST

Going by the story of the Mahalaxmi Racecourse – the challenge to the view is not just another builder who can ruin it, but also the government agencies who can make it disappear.

Unfortunately for the buyers of Bellissimo, an even taller skyscraper called Minerva was soon launched. It would largely obstruct the views of the serene and green racecourse for Bellissimo residents.

About 10 years ago, a family relative purchased an apartment in a premium under-construction skyscraper project called Lodha Bellissimo in Mumbai, that would overlook the 210-acre Mahalaxmi Racecourse. The views were poised to be spectacular with little possibility of something coming up in front of it. Unfortunately for the buyers of Bellissimo, an even taller skyscraper called Minerva was soon launched. It would largely obstruct the views of the serene and green racecourse for Bellissimo residents. Buyers of the latter project would then be having sparkling views of one of the few green and open spaces in Mumbai.

New address proposed for the racecourse

I recalled this instance after reading a story that the municipal corporation of Mumbai (BMC) was now planning to shift the racecourse itself from Mahalaxmi to the eastern suburb of Mulund. If this happens – neither Minerva nor Bellissimo residents would be able to cherish the green views of the racecourse.

Also Read | Mumbai's middle-class: Your new home size may be smaller than that of a slum dweller

In principle, the BMC is well within its rights to do so, as the land is owned by the municipal corporation and the state government. In 1914, the BMC had leased out the racecourse land to Royal Western India Turf Club for 99 years. On expiry of the lease – a resolution was passed for converting the racecourse land into a theme park. However, nothing meaningful moved thereafter until this week.

Unclear Rationale