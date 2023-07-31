Mumbai real estate: July 2023 recorded 9,923 property registrations, down 12% over previous year, says report

In our opinion, the next few months are likely to witness a momentary slowdown; however, the long-term direction surely remains upward, and the Mumbai real estate sector seems to be on a strong footing, according to ANAROCK, real estate consultancy firm.

Mumbai recorded 9,923 property registrations in July 2023, a 4 percent decline month-on-month and a 12 percent decline year-on-year, according to Maharashtra Inspector General of Registrations and Stamps (IGR)

The revenue collected by the government in July 2023 amounted to Rs 808 crore, a six percent fall from June 2023 and 3 percent lower than in July 2022, ANAROCK, a real estate consultancy that collated IGR data, said.

Deal closures down during monsoon

With the onset of the monsoon, site visits and closures slow down and the overall registrations also take a hit, ANAROCK said in a statement. “In our opinion, the next few months are likely to witness a momentary slowdown; however, the long-term direction surely remains upward, and the Mumbai real estate sector seems to be on a strong footing,” the statement added.

Further, according to the data, Mumbai and its suburbs reported 62,071 property registrations in the first six months of 2023, down 7 percent over last year. However, the revenue from property registrations increased 23 percent to Rs 5,483 crore in 2023 from Rs 4,452 crore a year earlier, as of 11.30 am on June 30, according to the data of Maharashtra IGR.

Also read: Mumbai property registrations decline 7% in 6 months

“A quick assessment of new unit launches in Mumbai for the period of April-Jun 2023 indicates that properties ranging from 500 sq ft to 1,000 sq ft dominated with the highest share of 51 percent. Following closely were properties sized less than 500 sq ft, contributing an additional 35 percent. Properties of 1,000 sq ft and above accounted only for 14 percent during the above period," said Anuj Puri, chairman, ANAROCK Group.

Ever since the pandemic, the allure of larger units has been on the rise. Considering that people are spending more time at home due to the hybrid work policies institutionalised by many organisations, it has become even more important to own properties that provide ample working space and liveable conditions, ANAROCK said in a statement issued on July 31.

Where are the launches?

Regarding the regional analysis of Mumbai's new launches in April-June 2023, the highest number was recorded in the western suburbs (55 percent), closely followed by the central suburbs (38 percent). The operationalisation of the second phase of two metro lines has spurred real estate activity in the western suburbs as connectivity has improved and commuting has now become convenient.

Also read: Homebuyers feel the pinch as Maharashtra collects Rs 1,800 crore Metro cess from property registrations

Launches in what price range?

According to ANAROCK, the new unit launches in Mumbai for April-June 2023 showed that the Rs 80 lakh to Rs 1.5 crore segment saw the highest activity, constituting 43 percent of the total. Flats in the Rs 1.5 crore to Rs 2.5 crore constituted 27 percent of the total.

Surprisingly, properties priced above Rs 2.5 crore accounted for 21 percent of the total, indicating a noteworthy share and rising from 17 percent in the previous quarter.