English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Watch Today: Investival 2023, a Retail Stock Investors Online Conference from 8 pm -10 pm daily till 30th April at No Cost.Exclusively for PRO subscribers.
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessReal Estate

    Mumbai Police arrests Nirmal Lifestyle's Dharmesh Jain and Rajiv Jain for 'not giving possession to homebuyers'

    According to Mumbai Police officials, the arrests have been made basis complaint from 34 homebuyers

    Mehul R Thakkar
    Representative image of the stuck project site in Mumbai's Mulund. (Photo credit: Mehul R Thakkar)

    Representative image of the stuck project site in Mumbai's Mulund. (Photo credit: Mehul R Thakkar)

    The Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of the Mumbai Police has arrested two developers namely Dharmesh Jain and Rajiv Jain, of Nirmal Lifestyle for allegedly failing to hand over the flats to around 34 homebuyers after taking money from them over, police officials confirmed.

    According to Mumbai Police officials, the arrests have been made on basis of the complaint received from 34 homebuyers, involved in real estate projects named Olympia, Panorama and Spirit.

    The homebuyers had made bookings since 2011 but did not get possession nor the project has come into existence.

    Here's a look at India's most delayed projects

    (This is a developing story. Please check back for more updates)

    Check your money calendar for 2023-24 here and keep your date with your investments, taxes, bills, and all things money.
    Mehul R Thakkar
    Mehul R Thakkar
    Tags: #mumbai #Mumbai police #Nirmal Lifestyle #Real Estate
    first published: Apr 27, 2023 04:02 pm