Watch The Tenant | Which place is better to live with a family: Mumbai or Thane?
Moneycontrol News
Jul 24, 2022 / 09:29 AM IST
Why would a homeowner become ‘The Tenant’? In this episode we explore why a young couple decided to move out of Mumbai. Is it space? Better parking or just less noise? But is Thane all they imagined? Watch the full episode to know the answers.
Moneycontrol News
TAGS:
#mumbai
#Real Estate
#Thane
#The Tenant
#video
first published: Jul 24, 2022 09:25 am
