Mumbai, New Delhi and Bengaluru home to 75% of India's richest real estate developers

Three Indian cities are home to 75 percent of the top 100 richest real estate entrepreneurs. While Mumbai had 37 rich real estate developers led by Mangal Prabhat Lodha and family of Lodha Group with a networth of Rs 31,960 crore; New Delhi and Bengaluru both had 19 richest realty tycoons, according to the GROHE Hurun India Real Estate Rich List 2019.

Besides the Lodha Group, other top realtors in Mumbai who made it to the list were Vikas Oberoi of Oberoi Realty with a networth of Rs 18,447 crore and Chandru Lachmandas Raheja and family of K Raheja Group with a networth of Rs 15,752 crore.

New Delhi- based Rajiv Singh of DLF Group and his family including Pia Singh and Renuka Talwar were among the richest realtors in New Delhi with a total networth of Rs 38,516 crore. Other realtors from the Capital that made it to the list included Rohtas Goel and his family of Omaxe Group with a networth of Rs 3,508 crore and Bikramjit Ahluwalia and his family of Ahluwalia Contracts with a networth of Rs 1,889 crore.

Noida's RK Arora and Sangita Arora of Supertech with a combined networth of Rs 970 crore also made it to the list.

Gurugram's Roop Bansal and Basant Bansal of M3M India with a networth of Rs 910 crore were among the 96 richest realtors of the country.

Other real estate developers (hospitality) from Delhi-NCR that found a mention in the list included PRS Oberoi of East India Hotels worth Rs 3,670 crore; Patanjali Govind Keswani and family of Lemon Tree with a networth of Rs 1,560 crore; Anil Bhalla of Vatika Group (residential) with a networth of Rs 980 crore; Shilpa Gupta of Emaar MGF Land with a networth of Rs 730 crore; Manoj Gaur of Gaursons India with a networth of Rs 540 crore; Sunil Mittal and family of Bharti Realty with a networth of Rs 480 crore; Ashok Sarin of Anant Raj with a networth of Rs 350 crore; Mohinder Puri and family of Puri Constructions with a networth of Rs 350 crore.

With a fortune of Rs 24,750 crore, Jitendra Virwani from Bengaluru is South India's largest office space landlord. Bengaluru was also among the top three cities where the richest realtors resided.

Prestige Estate Projects' Irfan Razack, Noaman Razack and Rezwan Razack with a total networth of Rs 10,822 crore made it to the list. Raja Bagmane of Bagmane Developers with a networth of Rs 9,226 crore was also among the richest realtors in the country.