Mumbai Metropolitan Region to see nearly 13.6 million sq ft of new mall space by 2022

Nearly 13.6 million sq ft of new mall space is likely to be built in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) by 2022. Of this, Mumbai would account for a massive 82 percent share, followed by 17 percent in Navi Mumbai, as per a report by Anarock Retail.

The top organised retail destinations in Mumbai include Andheri, Bandra, Worli and Borivali among others. Mall sizes in the major micro markets are small, ranging between 1 lakh sq ft to 6 lakh sq ft.

In Navi Mumbai, the prominent areas are Ghansoli and Jui Nagar. New upcoming retail supply in the area would consist of malls sized between 5 lakh sq ft to 10 lakh sq ft.

Average monthly retail rentals in MMR currently stand at about Rs 140 per sq ft. Mall vacancy levels stood at 16 percent in 2018 as against 12.60 percent in 2017. Despite the rise in the vacancy levels, there is ample new supply coming up in the region.

Interestingly, the vacancy levels in MMR are lower than in its counterpart NCR, where average vacancy levels stood at 18.2 percent in 2018 and average rentals hovered around Rs 137 per sq ft.

MMR races ahead of NCR in terms of new mall supply as well, with the latter likely to see the new addition of approximately 7 million sq ft space by 2022 ⁠— almost half of the total upcoming supply in MMR, the report said.

While Mumbai is home to some of the most prominent high street markets in the country, retailers find the steep monthly rentals challenging.

In comparison to malls, the average monthly rental values are much higher in key high street markets and range between Rs 320 per sq ft per month and Rs 480 per sq ft per month.

At such rentals, business sustainability on Mumbai's high-end high streets is a major concern even for prominent brands ⁠— many stay put solely because of their high-value clients. High street retailers also need to obtain a series of approvals from various government authorities to set up shop.

"In contrast, most malls have the requisite approvals in place and retailers can start operations immediately," says Anuj Kejriwal, MD and CEO of Anarock Retail.