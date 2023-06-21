Mumbai: Lift collapses from 4th floor in Trade World Building at Kamala Mills Compound, at least 12 people injured

According to Disaster Management Cell officials, further investigations are underway by multiple agencies to understand the cause behind the incident at Kamala Mills Compound in Mumbai.

An incident of lift collapse was reported in the Trade World Building located in the commercial Kamala Mills Compound in Lower Parel area of Central Mumbai. At least 12 people were reported injured in the incident that was reported at around 10.49 am on June 21, according to the Disaster Management Cell of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).

According to the civic body, the ground-plus-16 storey building reported a lift falling from the fourth floor in the C Wing. However, there were no deaths reported and all the injured were rescued by security personnel at the building.

Out of those injured, eight were sent to Global Hospital, one to KEM Hospital while the remaining four injured refused hospitalisation citing minor injuries.

According to BMC, the nine people admitted include Priyanka Chavan (26 years), Pratik Shinde (26), Amiat Shinde (25), Mohammad Rashid (21), Priyanka Patil (28), Sudhir Sahare (29), Mayur Gore (28), Trupti Kubal (46) and Kiran Chaukekar (48). All the injured are in stable condition.

Kamala Mills Compound is home to several offices including banking, financial services, real estate, public relations and media companies, and is also home to several restaurants and clubs.

