Mumbai least happy city in the world to buy a house; Chandigarh among the happiest places: Survey

Atlanta in the US and Sydney in Australia were the second and the third most unhappy places to buy a house globally, it said. Paris was at number 7 and Dubai at number 19.

Moneycontrol News
Mumbai is the most expensive city in India to buy property.

Mumbai is the most expensive city in India to buy property.

Mumbai may be the most expensive city in India to buy property but it is also the least happy place to buy a house in the world. Gujarat’s Surat is fifth on the list, a survey by a UK firm, Online Mortgage Advisor, has revealed.

Mumbai scored -17.1 percent and Surat scored -12.8 percent.

Among the top 20 happiest cities in the world to buy a home, Chandigarh came fifth followed by Jaipur at the 10th spot, Chennai came in 13th, whereas Indore and Lucknow came in 17th and 20th place respectively.

Among the top 20 happiest cities in the world to buy a home, Chandigarh came fifth followed by Jaipur at the 10th spot, Chennai came in 13th, whereas Indore and Lucknow came in 17th and 20th place respectively.

Barcelona in Spain and Florence in Italy were the happiest places to buy property in the world, the survey said. Barcelona’s homebuyer photos scored an average happiness score of 95.4 out of a possible 100, which is a whopping 15.6 percent over the global average happiness level of homebuyers, it said.

Chandigarh scored 13 percent, Jaipur 10.8 percent, Chennai 8.9 percent, Indore 7.4 percent and Lucknow 7.1 percent, the survey said.

The firm utilised artificial intelligence to analyse the happiness levels of geo-tagged photos on Instagram.

“We began our study by sorting through hundreds of thousands of geo-tagged Instagram posts from all over the world to find out how the happiness levels of the average Instagram user compared to those who have recently purchased a home. We then used an AI facial recognition tool to discover the most dominant emotions displayed in the faces in every photo," the study said.

The analysis was performed in August 2021 and considered two sets of Instagram posts: one was found using the hashtag #selfie and the other was found using hashtags relating to a recent home purchase, e.g. #homeowner.

Every photo in the analysis was scanned with the Microsoft Azure facial recognition tool. Microsoft Azure analyses clear photos of faces and automatically provides a score on the levels of different emotions present. The detectable emotions are anger, contempt, disgust, fear, happiness, sadness, surprise, and neutral. For the purposes of the analysis, the UK firm combined the negative emotions (anger, contempt, disgust, fear and sadness) into one category (negative).

Only geotagged Instagram photos were considered in the analysis. Geotags were used as an indicator as to where the photo was uploaded. The breakdown considered photos geotagged in different locations in the UK, the US, and in cities around the world, the firm said.
first published: Oct 18, 2021 09:07 pm

