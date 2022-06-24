Mumbai Heritage Committee gives nod to install ‘Raging Bull’ sculpture near BSE building

Representational Image of the plan. Credits: Urban Centre Mumbai

The Mumbai Heritage Conservation Committee (MHCC) under the Mumbai Civic Body has approved a proposal to install a replica sculpture of the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) ‘Raging Bull’ and a ‘common man’ sculpture outside BSE’s building on Dalal Street in South Mumbai’s Fort area.

What is the plan?

The Fort precinct, a heritage area, is home to several heritage structures, due to which approval of the heritage committee is required. The Raging Bull is being installed outside BSE on the lines of a similar sculpture placed outside the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) on Wall Street.

According to the plan, a pedestrian island will be constructed with the replica of the Common Man besides the BSE Raging Bull, with some space where citizens can take selfies. The traffic island will be located near Horniman Circle on the junction of Mumbai Samachar Marg.

The pedestrian island is proposed to be placed around 150 meters away from Dalal Street or the BSE building, due to security reasons post-2008 Mumbai terror attacks. This buffer is maintained to restrict public movement in the vicinity of the BSE building. The Heritage Committee mentions the site as being situated within the Horniman Circle sub-precinct of Fort, which is part of the heritage buffer/vista of Grade-l heritage sites. The Mumbai Civic Body (BMC) and BSE will undertake the project jointly, and BMC has already given administrative approval for the project.

Construction started

Construction work for the pedestrian island has already started. It is expected to be ready in the next two months. The BSE plans to install both the sculptures before Diwali 2022. The two sculptures are expected to cost around Rs 50 lakh.

Site where the 'BSE Raging Bull' will be installed. Credits: Urban Centre Mumbai.

Conservation architect Pankaj Joshi, Principal Director at the Urban Centre, Mumbai, and an advisor to the Mumbai Civic Body for this project, told Moneycontrol, “Millions of tourists visit the NYC Raging Bull sculpture. The plan is to have something similar in Mumbai outside the BSE building in south Mumbai. The significance of a bull is considered to be positive in the stock markets. Along with this we will install the sculpture of a common man. The island will be designed in such a way that citizens and tourists can get on to the island and click selfies without disrupting traffic movement on the road.”

Artistic image of the site where the 'BSE Raging Bull will come outside BSE. Credits: Urban Centre Mumbai.

History of BSE

According to the digital literature published by the BSE on YouTube, the Bombay Stock Exchange is the oldest stock exchange in Asia going back to 1855, when five stockbrokers gathered under a banyan tree in front of Mumbai’s Town Hall.

The literature further adds that the location of these meetings changed many times as the number of brokers constantly increased. The group eventually moved to Dalal Street in 1874, and in 1875 became an official organisation known as ‘The Native Share & Stock Brokers Association’.

On 31 August 1957, BSE was recognised by the government under the Securities Contracts Regulation Act. In 1980, the exchange moved to the Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Towers at Dalal Street, Fort area.

In the earlier days, the stock exchange was an open outcry floor for trading. However, the system went electronic in 1995. This transition was made by the BSE within a period of around 50 days. The electronic automated screen-based trading platform is called the BSE On-line Trading, commonly known as BOLT.

Currently, a raging bull is placed outside the BSE, but the location where it is installed has restricted public movement post-2008 Mumbai terror attacks. Hence, the plan is to install a new sculpture a little away from the BSE building for the public to view it.

Approval granted with conditions

The minutes of the meeting of the MHCC released on the website of Mumbai Civic Body in this context reads, “The proposal contemplates installation of replica of BSE ‘Raging Bull’ and ‘Common Man’ sculptures. It was further informed that at present the location u/r is cluttered with defunct vehicles and parked cars, which will be cleared for the pedestrian pathway. The committee, after due consideration of all aspects, decided to grant No Objection Certificate (NOC) for the project.”

However, the heritage committee has cleared the proposal with several conditions, such as the existing parking and defunct vehicles should be removed, as proposed, in order to enhance the quality of the space around the installation, followed by extreme care on the safety of existing trees and its roots at the site during the course of work.

The MHCC has also asked that the design elements be implemented in consultation with Heritage cell of Mumbai Civic Body to match the earlier approved design in this precinct to maintain the uniformity. The approval was given in a meeting of the Heritage Committee in March 2022. However, the decision was formalised by uploading the minutes of the meeting on the website of Mumbai Civic Body last week.

BSE welcomes approval

In an email reply to Moneycontrol, the BSE said it welcomes the approval by the authorities, adding this will provide an easy route for tourists to click pictures with the BSE symbols.

Ashishkumar Chauhan, MD & CEO, BSE, said, “We welcome wholeheartedly the decision of the Mumbai Heritage Conservation committee, the entire city and state administration to allow installation of a traffic island outside BSE…(the) statues of the BSE Bull, Common Man, and BSE bell, along with other symbols. This decision will go a long way in providing an easy route for tourists and Mumbaikars to click photographs with BSE symbols.”

Chauhan added, “For over 147 years since its inception, BSE has been synonymous with India’s financial system and India’s industrial strength, along with India’s wealth creation. Mumbai’s image as the city of dreams will be enhanced as the city will celebrate its legacy as India’s commercial capital in its unique way with this new installation. We are immensely grateful for this decision of the administration.”

Mumbai Traffic Police speaks

Rajvardhan Sinha, Joint Commissioner of Mumbai Traffic Police, told Moneycontrol, “We will soon visit the site where the installation is going to take place, and give approval.”