Mumbai Fire Brigade rules out choppers, opts for drones to fight high-rise inferno

The Mumbai Fire Brigade (MFB) has ruled out procurement of helicopters to fight fires in skyscrapers, saying it isn’t financially viable to maintain them.

Instead, MFB has opted for drones that will be engaged in fighting fires that break out in buildings of up to 90 floors, and will invite bids from suppliers. The drones will be used to spray water and douse fires.

"There are plans to procure drones that undertake fire fighting in buildings which are as tall as 300 meters. The figure of 300 meters was decided considering that is the average height of the few tallest high rises in Mumbai,” Hemant Parab, Chief Fire Officer of MFB, told Moneycontrol.

According to the Development Control and Promotional Regulations (DCPR), any building that is 120 metres (36 floors) tall or above is deemed a high rise.

Until now, drones have been used by MFB for surveillance to enable public announcements aimed at preventing panic during rescue work in a fire-fighting operations.

Parab said MFB was trying to have a drone designed that can take water up high-rise buildings using pipes to extinguish fires.

Helicopters expensive to maintain

A plan to procure helicopters has been scrapped because “maintenance of the helicopters will be very costly,” he said, noting that the Indian Navy has been providing aerial support to the fire brigade whenever such support is required.

In the recent past, several high rises in Mumbai have been hit by fires. In October 2021, a fire was reported in Avighna Park, a 60-floor building . One person died in the fire that broke out on the 19th floor.

Insufficient water pressure allowed the fire to spread to higher floors, impeding MFB personnel.

According to the MFB, water pipes and ladders can only reach a certain level, and a building has to be totally compliant with fire safety regulations to ensure the spread of a blaze is restricted.

"There are sprinklers to be installed in high rises; if they function properly, the fire’s spread can be stopped,” Parab said, adding that the height of ladders with the fire brigade was limited. The tallest is 90 meters, or 27 floors high.

“The load of the ladder increases as we go higher and the road width and the vibrations that the heavier ladder can cause may not be suitable,” Parab said.

Mandatory fire safety audits

After the blaze in the 60-storey Avighna Park building in October 2021, MFB said 70 percent of fires were caused by electrical short circuits.

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), which controls MFB, had then written to the electrical division of the Maharashtra Public Works Department to develop a system to regulate housing societies to conduct electrical audits.

According to MFB’s reply to a Right To Information (RTI) application, a total of 48,434 fire calls were made to the fire brigade between 2008 and 2018, including 1,568 calls from high-rise buildings. A total of 609 people lost their lives in the fires; five fire-fighters also died.

According to the latest data, between November 2021 and April 2022, MFB conducted random inspections of 329 buildings and issued notices to 151 for non-compliance with fire safety norms.

Fire evacuation lifts

In Mumbai, the BMC and MFB have made it mandatory for high-rise buildings to be equipped with fire evacuation lifts, said Vikram Mehta, managing director of Spartan Engineering Industries and a fire evacuation lift expert.

“However, on a case-to-case basis exemption is given to install a fire chute instead of fire evacuation lifts. The fire chutes are not very practical and safe when it comes to the evacuation. The fire chutes are not accessible for people of all ages and abilities and for pets," he said.

Mehta added: "Some developers are dodging the rules to save money. For example, a fire evacuation lift for a 55-floor high rise may cost Rs 80 lakh but a fire chute will cost only Rs 20 lakh. But one should understand the value of people's lives.”

MFB is doing its part. Recently, the fire brigade decided to procure 36 bikes to enable its personnel to enter narrow lanes, improving response time to fire alarms, before heavier equipment reach the scene.