Mumbai civic body got Rs 33,274 crore in property tax, developer premium since COVID-19 hit

Mumbai’s municipal corporation, India’s richest civic body, received Rs 33,274 crore in revenue from property tax and premiums paid by real estate developers from April 2020 to December 2022, following the COVID-19 pandemic, according to its budget for FY24.

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) collected Rs 4,582 crore as property tax in FY21, Rs 5,207 crore in FY22, and Rs 3,174 crore as of December 2022 in this financial year. The total property tax collected from April 2020 to December 2022 was Rs 12,963 crore.

Revenue in terms of premiums and fees collected from real estate developers was Rs 2,107 crore in FY21, Rs 15,493 crore in FY22, and Rs 2,711 crore up to December 2022, taking the total to Rs 20,311 crore.

However, the BMC acknowledged that revenue from both sources is declining in the backdrop of COVID-19 and changes in policy decisions.

