Mumbai city property sale registrations cross 1 lakh mark for 2021; records 7,582 registrations in November

Mumbai is the most expensive city in India to buy property.

Property sale registrations in Mumbai city have crossed the 100,000 mark for the first time in a decade. The earlier high during the last 10 years was 80,746 units in 2018. In November 2021, the market recorded registrations of 7,582 units, as per data by the state government’s Department of Registrations and Stamps (IGR).

The government earned a revenue of Rs 5,351 crore between January and November, the data showed.

This is a 18 percent YoY decline when compared to the same month last year when the stamp duty rate was at its lowest level of 2 percent. Compared to the previous month, the registrations are lower by 12 percent MoM.

In October 2021, the city had recorded a decadal best October month property sale registrations. At 8,576 units, the registrations increased by 8 percent YoY compared to October 2020, when the stamp duty rate was at the lowest level of 2 percent, an analysis by Knight Frank India Research has said.

As for stamp duty collections, the government collected Rs 549 crore in November 2021 compared to Rs 550 crore in October 2021, the data showed.

The share of Rs 1 crore and below segment is at a 5-month high of 58 percent. In the latest three-month period, it has increased from 51 percent in September 2021 to 53 percent in October 2021 and now stands at 58 percent.

The share of this segment was lower during the stamp duty incentive window when many homebuyers in the higher value ticket size segments were more active. However, since the resumption of the regular stamp duty rate in April 2021, this segment remains a dominant part of homebuyer preference in the city, Knight Frank analysis said.

Share of women homebuyers falls to a 6-month low of 2.8 percent

To promote housing amongst women citizens, the state government had introduced an incentivised stamp duty rate of 4 percent, which is 1 percent lower than the standard rate of stamp duty in the city.

However, after the initial spurt in registrations by women homebuyers, the representation from women homebuyers has been low. In November 2021, the share of women homebuyers fell to a 6-month low of 2.8 percent. The earlier low was 1.8 percent in May 2021, it said.

“The consumer sentiment in the Mumbai housing market remains strong. The growth rate has moderated when compared to the year ago period when the market was buoyant on account of the lowest applicable stamp duty rate window. The demand enablers in the form of low house prices, low home loan interest rate and new project launches continue to entice homebuyers. The threat of new COVID-19 variants and response from the healthcare system will be crucial in determining market activity level in near future,” said Shishir Baijal, Chairman and Managing Director, Knight Frank India.