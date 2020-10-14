Mumbai-based Ashwin Sheth Group clocks over Rs 250 crore sales in last three months

Mumbai-based Ashwin Sheth Group has clocked revenue of over Rs 250 crore in three months from ongoing residential projects Sheth Montana Mulund, Sheth Zuri Thane, Sheth Avalon Thane and Sheth Midori Dahisar, the company has claimed.

The last three months have seen homebuyers seeking to upgrade to their aspirational homes, move out of the rented apartments and NRIs lapping up the ready to move 2 and 3 BHK homes.

“With so much uncertainty around us today, buyers are looking for ready properties to invest in, and that proved to be an advantage for us with three of our ongoing projects being ready-to-move-in,” said Chintan Sheth, director, Ashwin Sheth Group.

“Over 2,000 site visits through various digital platforms, showcases the success of our Raintresting Deals campaign that will set the tone for all our near future promotions. Equal credit goes to the reduction in stamp duties and interest rates also being at their lowest in the last decade,” said Piyush Chawla – VP sales and marketing, Ashwin Sheth Group said,

Raintresting Deals is a campaign that offers consumers the lowest price guarantee, refundable booking fees, minimal booking amount of Rs 51,000 and No GST. COVID Insurance and the 5:95 subvention scheme was also offered.