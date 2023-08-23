Mumbai, Auckland to see highest changes in prime residential prices in 2024: Report

The average price for 26 global prime residential markets is expected to grow by 2 percent in 2024.

In the second quarter of the calendar year 2023 (Q2 CY2023), prices in prime residential areas in Mumbai grew at 5.2 percent compared to the previous year recording the sixth-highest annual growth in prices, according to a report by Knight Frank.

With an increase of 3.6 percent year-on-year (YoY) in Q2 2023, Bengaluru ranked 20th and New Delhi 26th with an increase of 0.2 percent YoY, the report Prime Global Cities Index Q2 2023 said.

Dubai completed eight quarters at the top position globally with an increase of 48.8 percent YoY in prime residential property values. The average annual growth rate reached 1.5 percent across the covered markets, which indicates a positive shift after a recent period of uncertainty.

"Coming out of a prolonged stagnation over the last decade, prime property price movements in India were positively influenced by strong sales momentum in the category amid limited ready inventory and increased construction costs in recent years," Shishir Baijal, Chairman and Managing Director (CMD) at Knight Frank India, said.

The Prime Global Cities Index is a valuation-based index tracking the movement of prime residential prices across 46 cities worldwide. The index tracks nominal prices in local currency.

Mumbai, Auckland to see the most price hikes in 2024

The report said across 26 global prime residential markets, in 2024, Mumbai and Auckland will lead the highest change in prime residential prices.

"Both the cities are forecasted to experience an increase in prime residential prices of 5 percent next year. Improving GDP figures and the city’s relative value and investment in infrastructure will be the prime influencers in pushing prices higher for the luxury housing market of Mumbai," it said.

