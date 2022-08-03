MTNL to rent office space spread across 4,300 sq ft in South Mumbai to Maharashtra govt

The Maharashtra government has approved the renting of office space spread across 4,300 sq ft from state-run telecom company Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Limited (MTNL)'s South Mumbai office in the Fort area.

The decision to take the office space on rent at Rs 15.99 lakh per month for the state government's pleader office was taken by the law and judiciary department of Maharashtra. The decision was taken owing to a space crunch in the existing office space located within the premises of the Bombay High Court.

The proposal was approved by the Maharashtra government's law and judiciary department and the office of the government pleader of Maharashtra has been given the approval to execute an agreement with the MTNL.

According to the notification, the rental amount per month is Rs 15.99 lakh and the yearly rental is Rs 1.91 crore including water charges and the property tax for the property. The office space is situated on the 10th floor of Fountain Building No 2 in Fort. The property is around 5 minutes walking distance from the Bombay High Court.

The leave and license agreement will be signed for a period of 5 years, and there will be an annual escalation of 5% in the monthly rental amount, the notification said.

The security deposit for the property will be a rental amount of six months, and a joint measurement will be conducted by the concerned stakeholders before the execution of the agreement, says the notification. Further, it has been decided that MTNL will have to issue a no objection certificate (NOC) for the installation of a separate connection for electricity.

According to a notification issued by the Maharashtra government, the existing space of the government pleader office of Maharashtra inside the premises of Bombay High Court measures around 2,732 sq ft, but this space is not enough for accommodating the government lawyers, its staff, and the related documents. Also, the building of the Bombay High Court is listed as a Heritage Structure of Grade-A, and hence any changes or repair work cannot be undertaken.

Additionally, the Public Works Department has also expressed its inability to provide any more space. Hence, a proposal to rent office space of 4,300 sqft in MTNL's Building in the Fort area, which is nearby to the Bombay High Court was proposed and approved through a notification dated July 28, 2022.

A comment from MTNL is awaited.