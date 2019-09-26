App
Last Updated : | Source: PTI

MP CM Kamal Nath lays foundation for Bhopal metro rail

Nath performed the 'bhumi pujan' (ground-breaking ceremony) for the project near Gayatri Mandir on Hoshangabad Road here.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath on September 26 laid the foundation stone of the Bhopal metro rail project to be set up at a cost of Rs 6,941.4 crore.

Nath performed the 'bhumi pujan' (ground-breaking ceremony) for the project near Gayatri Mandir on Hoshangabad Road here.

State Urban Development Minister Jaiwardhan Singh, veteran Congress leader Digvijaya Singh and other state ministers were present on the occasion.

"Two metro rail corridors will be built in the city, one 14.94-km-long, connecting Karond Circle to AIIMS, and the other 12.88-km-long, from Bhadbhada Chouraha to Ratnagiri Square," Jaiwardhan Singh said.

related news

The project, to be set up at a cost of Rs 6,941.4 crore, will have a 26.08-km-long elevated section and a 1.79 km underground section, he said.

Around 28 metro stations, including two underground, will be built under the project.

"The deadline for the first phase of the project is December 2022," the minister added.

First Published on Sep 26, 2019 03:43 pm

tags #India #Politics #Real Estate

