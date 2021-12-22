Motilal Oswal Real Estate commits Rs 1,200 crore through its platform after two COVID-19 waves

Representative image.

Motilal Oswal Real Estate (MORE), the real estate private equity arm of Motilal Oswal Group, has after two waves of the pandemic cumulatively committed Rs 1,200 crore through its platform and plans to commit an additional Rs 1,000 crore during this financial year.

The amount of Rs 1200 crore has been committed across residential and commercial projects in Mumbai, Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad and Ahmedabad.

These investments have been made with Casagrand Group and Radiance Realty in Chennai, Ashwin Sheth Group and Marathon Group in Mumbai, Puravankara Group, Shriram Properties, Pacifica Group and Casagrand Group in Bengaluru and Phoenix Group in Hyderabad, it said in a statement.

The real estate projects are a mix of plotted, villa and apartment projects in the affordable/ mid-income residential segment across these cities. There are also a couple of commercial projects in which MORE has invested through this platform. It also marks MORE’s first investment with Puravankara Group, AshwinSheth Group, Marathon Group and Pacifica Group.

These investments have come on the back of a severe liquidity crunch in the real estate market post the IL&FS crisis. This was followed by the pandemic which aggravated the problem and wreaked havoc in the normal course of business, it said.

COVID-19 Vaccine Frequently Asked Questions View more How does a vaccine work? A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine. How many types of vaccines are there? There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine. What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind? Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time. View more Show

MORE has also successfully been getting profitable exits in the last 18 months. Over the last 18 months, MORE has secured 9 exits worth Rs 800 crore through its platform, it said.

“We believe the current market is in an upcycle; however capital available still remains scarce to meet the growing requirements. Through our funds, we cater to the capital requirement during the entire project lifecycle i.e. land and approval financing, construction finance and last-mile funding,” said Sharad Mittal, CEO of Motilal Oswal Real Estate.

“As we emerged out of the first COVID-led lockdown in Q2 last year, we saw housing sales pick up due to a mix of factors like increasing affordability, multi-decade low mortgage rates and the increased emotional value placed on homeownership during the pandemic. We believe that the fundamental factors combined with government initiatives will drive housing demand even higher in the near future. We also believe that the liquidity scenario will improve going forward and the realty sector will receive the much-needed funding.”

“With such a buoyant demand atmosphere, there has been an increased deal flow over the past 12 months. While we have committed more than Rs 1,200 crore in the past 18 months, we have maintained a cautious approach and stuck to our investment philosophy. Our successful exits over the past 18 months are a result of this tried and tested investment philosophy and hands-on asset management.”

“In addition to the amounts already committed, we plan to commit Rs 1,000 crore more during this financial year.”

MORE is currently managing four real estate funds. MORE’s cumulative assets under management currently stand at about Rs 5,000 crore. MORE’s second fund, IREF II, which achieved its final close in 2015, has till date made 14 investments and secured 11 exits at an investment level IRR of 21.3 percent. The Fund has returned around 135 percent of the money back to its investors.

MORE’s third fund, IREF III, which achieved its final close in 2017, has till date made 26 investments and secured 10 exits at an investment level IRR of 22.5 percent. The Fund has returned around 67 percent of the money back to its investors.

MORE’s fourth fund, IREF IV, which achieved its final close in 2020, is currently under deployment and has till date made 16 investments and secured 5 exits at an investment level IRR of 20.3 percent.

IREF V is the fifth fund launched by MORE which has recently achieved its third close at Rs 1,085 crore. The Fund has made five investments till date.